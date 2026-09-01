Inaugural Arabian Saluki Championship to take place in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, and H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the Emirates Falconers’ Club and the Arabian Saluki Centre in Abu Dhabi have launched the Arabian Saluki Championship for the 2026–2027 sporting season.

The championship’s rounds will be held in Al Dhafra and Al Ain, marking a significant step that reflects the UAE’s growing interest in reviving heritage sports and promoting Arabian Saluki Racing within an integrated system that meets the highest technical and organisational standards.

The championship is aligned with the club’s vision of safeguarding intangible cultural heritage and preserving hunting with the Arabian Saluki as an integral part of the UAE’s cultural heritage, while working to pass on its knowledge and values to younger generations. It also seeks to develop the sport by establishing a professional competition system that keeps pace with the top international championships, as well as enhancing training and performance assessment standards in a manner that contributes to raising technical levels.

The inaugural edition of the championship will commence on 7th November 2026 in Al Ain, followed by a round in Al Dhafra on 14th November, featuring several rounds, including qualifying and semi-final races for speed categories over a distance of 1,000 metres, middle-distance races over 1,500 metres, and Endurance Races over 2,000 metres, for both male and female categories.

The championship adopts a professional points and ranking system, enabling the identification of the top-performing Salukis and best participating breeders. The championship will conclude with the final rounds for these categories on 27 February, 6 and 20 March 2027.

The Emirates Falconers’ Club has allocated valuable prizes for the winners, reflecting the importance placed on encouraging competition and promoting this heritage sport. The championship will also award seasonal titles, including sprint champion, distance champion, endurance champion, Arabian Saluki champion, and best breeder, contributing to a higher level of competition and encouraging owners and breeders to develop their bloodlines while preserving their authenticity.

Alongside the races, the championship features a comprehensive programme of accompanying activities, including the Arabian Saluki beauty contest (Al Mazayen) and a simulated hunting competition using a mechanical lure.

These competitions are held as part of the UAE’s major cultural and heritage events, including the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, Al Dhafra Festival, Al Ain Heritage Festival, and the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. They aim to highlight the beauty of the Arabian Saluki breed and demonstrate its innate abilities in hunting and pursuit.

Majed Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, emphasised that the launch of the Arabian Saluki Championship in Al Dhafra and Al Ain represents an important step in the development of this heritage sport and reflects the Club’s commitment to advancing it into an integrated and sustainable sporting system that preserves its authentic heritage while, at the same time, opening up new opportunities for owners, breeders and enthusiasts.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his continued support for the UAE’s cultural heritage.

He also praised the support and patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, and His Highness’ commitment to launching pioneering initiatives that enhance the presence of heritage sports and support their sustainability.

He affirmed that Arabian Saluki sport holds a deeply rooted status in the UAE’s history and heritage.

He also expressed his deep appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, for his patronage of the Arabian Saluki Championship in Al Ain.

The championship establishes an integrated national system for Arabian Saluki racing, encompassing registration, classification, racing and beauty contests (Al Mazayen) in accordance with the highest technical standards. It also contributes to preserving purebred bloodlines, supporting Saluki breeders, attracting enthusiasts, and strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for Arabian Saluki sport.

Several entities are collaborating with the Emirates Falconers’ Club in supporting the organisation of the championship as partners and sponsors, namely: Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, Camel Race Association, Al Ain City Municipality, Al Dhafra Region Municipality, and Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

The championship is expected to deliver significant outcomes, including increased participation of breeders and enthusiasts, improved breed quality, the introduction of an Arabian Saluki classification system, the development of training pathways, and stimulation of the economy associated with breeding, rearing, training, equipment, and heritage tourism.

In addition, the championship focuses on building a specialised scientific database for the Arabian Saluki, studying its genetic and physical capabilities, and developing scientific programmes to improve the breed. This will support research and development and establish a sustainable future for this heritage sport.