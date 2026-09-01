Hamdan bin Mubarak meets national team coach

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), met today at his office in Abu Dhabi with Croatian Zlatko Dalić, UAE National Team Head Coach.

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed Dalić back to the UAE, wishing him and his coaching staff success in their mission with the national team, which faces important commitments and competitions in the coming period.

The UAEFA President was briefed on the programme prepared by the national team’s technical staff in preparation for upcoming regional and continental competitions, including the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup (Gulf 27), scheduled to take place from 23rd September to 6th October 2026, as well as the AFC Asian Cup finals scheduled for January 2027.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan affirmed the UAEFA Board’s commitment to providing all the national team’s requirements and mobilising all available resources to achieve the desired results in all competitions.