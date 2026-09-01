UAE Net Zero 2050 - Indian businesses eye new Green-Economy opportunity as trade target nears $200bn

DUBAI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE’s drive towards Net Zero by 2050 is opening a new multi-sector growth opportunity for Indian businesses, with companies expected to play an increasing role in renewable energy, waste management, sustainable construction, green finance, e-mobility and climate technology.

That was the key message from an executive webinar hosted today by the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC Dubai) Energy & Climate Focus Group, which examined what the UAE’s Net Zero ambitions mean for Indian companies.

The opportunity comes as India and the UAE seek to take bilateral trade to US$200 billion by 2030.

Participants said the green economy could become an increasingly important pillar of that growth.

Keynote speaker Sunjay Sudhir, former Ambassador of India to the UAE, said businesses should move ahead of regulation rather than wait for every detail to be finalised. “Compliance is a cost, but the cost of being late will be higher than the cost of being early.”

Sudhir highlighted the growing shift in the climate agenda from voluntary commitments towards compliance, pointing to Federal Decree No. 11 of 2024 and the need for greater awareness among companies and institutions.

“The transition from fossil fuels to clean energy is accelerating,” he said, highlighting the complementary strengths of the two markets: India’s technology, innovation and clean-energy pipeline, alongside the UAE’s capital, infrastructure and market access.

He added that the scale of India’s existing clean-energy ecosystem strengthens the case for greater India-UAE collaboration. Approximately 87% of India’s renewable energy capacity is privately owned, underlining that the energy transition is already a major commercial market for Indian companies rather than solely a government-led initiative.

Dr Samiullah Khan, CEO/CSO of Net Zero, said the opportunity extends well beyond solar. Indian companies could participate in wind, microgrids, rooftop systems, geothermal energy, carbon credits, direct air carbon capture, energy-efficiency solutions and emissions measurement, alongside emerging opportunities in agritech and waste management.

The webinar identified building retrofits, waste management and e-mobility as particularly immediate opportunities for Indian businesses. The UAE’s ambition to reduce landfill dependency could create significant demand for Indian waste-management technologies and operating models, while India’s experience in electric motorcycles and building retrofits offers potential solutions that can be adapted for the UAE market.

Khan also highlighted the UAE’s drive to increase green spaces and transform desert environments, identifying opportunities for Indian agritech and water-efficient technologies.