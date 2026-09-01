UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region of Iraq in presence of Mohammed bin Rashid

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of the Republic of Iraq, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, His Highness and His Excellency Masrour Barzani discussed the longstanding ties between the UAE and the Republic of Iraq, particularly the Kurdistan Region, and ways to further strengthen cooperation for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest and underscored the importance of efforts to strengthen security, stability and lasting peace in the Middle East for the benefit of all peoples of the region.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed for Good Foundation; Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of Sheikhs, officials, guests and UAE citizens.