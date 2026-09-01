CBUAE concludes participation in G20 Meetings in United States

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) concluded its participation in the Fourth G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting and the Second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, held in Asheville, North Carolina, United States, from 29th August to 1st September 2026, under the United States’ G20 Presidency for 2026.

The CBUAE delegation was led by Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability, and included Mohamed Hussain Al Marzooqi, Head of International Relations, and Maryam Abdulla Alzaabi, Manager, Multilateral Affairs.

In his interventions, Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi addressed inflation expectations amid shocks and structural shifts affecting the global economy, and the role of central bank communication policies.

He also outlined the challenges central banks face in conducting monetary policy amid rapid changes in the global economy, including trade and geopolitical developments, the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, shifting supply chains, and demographic trends.

On financial literacy and combating financial fraud, Al Zaabi highlighted the importance of enhancing financial literacy and equipping individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to make informed financial decisions and reduce fraud risks, alongside institutional measures supporting consumer protection.

He also addressed the importance of strengthening information sharing and coordination between the public and private sectors, as well as international cooperation to combat cross-border financial fraud.

This participation forms part of the CBUAE’s continued engagement in international economic and financial forums, reflecting the UAE’s active role in supporting efforts to enhance the stability of the global financial system and keep pace with its ongoing transformation.