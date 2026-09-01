Heritage activities, live performances, educational workshops mark day five of ADIHEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 23rd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2026) continued to deliver its diverse programme of heritage, cultural, educational and live entertainment activities at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi under the theme "A Legacy of Pride."

The fifth day of the exhibition featured a variety of activities, including equestrian displays, pony riding experiences for People of Determination, falconry demonstrations, Arabian Saluki showcases, military musical performances and educational workshops tailored to different segments of society.

The 23rd edition of ADIHEX, the largest in the exhibition's history, is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

The exhibition continues to reinforce its position as a global platform dedicated to preserving and promoting Emirati heritage, while offering visitors a comprehensive programme of cultural, educational and entertainment experiences.

The fifth day's programme began with pony riding experiences for People of Determination and visitors, followed by an Arabian horse showcase, an Arabian Saluki demonstration presented by Delma Kennels, and a police dog (K9) display, reflecting the exhibition's diverse mix of heritage, equestrian and educational activities.

The programme also featured equestrian performances and falconry hunting simulations, alongside a variety of horsemanship displays. Japanese Shoten Dubai Taiko drummers, together with African drummers, dancers and acrobats, added a vibrant and interactive atmosphere to the day's activities.

Additional highlights included demonstrations of dog obedience training and command execution techniques, including controlled response exercises, movement guidance and scenarios involving canine attack situations. The demonstrations showcased how trained dogs respond to commands to advance, retreat, attack or move to designated locations.

The programme also featured the traditional Al Bahhara performance, which was presented twice during the evening, as well as a question-and-answer session hosted by Al Asima Equestrian Club, before concluding with a Friesian horse training display.

The Abu Dhabi Police pavilion attracted strong visitor interest through a variety of activities and demonstrations, including security scenarios, performances by the police band, K9 displays, a medical services workshop, a recruitment and selection awareness activity, and participation by the External Areas Directorate.

The educational programme featured a youth workshop as part of the Learning Majlis, and an activity presented by the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory. A technology-focused presentation at the Learning Majlis further reinforced the exhibition's educational role and its commitment to connecting younger generations with heritage and national identity.

The National Academy for Childhood Development hosted an interactive workshop titled "How Do We Instill Emirati Values in Our Children?" The workshop explored the role of the family in nurturing Emirati values among children, highlighting the influence of parental role models and everyday practices in shaping and reinforcing these values.

It also presented practical approaches to help families strengthen these principles through real-life situations and experiences.