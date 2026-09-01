Lana Nusseibeh receives credentials copy from Ambassador of the Republic of France

ABU DHABI, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE Minister of State, received a copy of the credentials of Marie Audouard, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of France to the United Arab Emirates.

Nusseibeh wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of her duties and affirmed the UAE’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the Republic of France in a manner that advances the shared interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

For her part, Marie Audouard commended the UAE’s distinguished regional and international standing under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and expressed her aspiration to further strengthen and develop bilateral relations across various fields.