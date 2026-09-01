Egyptian President welcomes Chinese President to Cairo for strategic partnership talks

CAIRO, 1st September, 2026 (WAM) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping at Cairo International Airport on Tuesday, marking the start of Xi’s official visit to Egypt.

Xi’s 1-3 September visit is part of a wider international tour. He is expected to hold talks with El-Sisi on bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The visit is aimed at strengthening the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership and expanding cooperation in political, economic and development fields. The two leaders are also expected to discuss regional developments.