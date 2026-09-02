US military completes latest strikes against Iran

WASHINGTON, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- US forces resumed strikes against Iran on Tuesday, US Central Command (Centcom) said.

Centcom said in a statement Tuesday evening that it had completed the latest barrage against Iranian military targets including air defence sites, radar systems and maritime assets.

Centcom added that the strikes followed "recent attempted attacks" by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and "American service members deployed to the region".