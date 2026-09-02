At SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan, Guterres calls for more representative global governance

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to help reshape global governance for a changing world, arguing that a more multipolar international order can strengthen multilateralism, advance fairness and better serve developing countries.

Addressing the SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday, the Secretary-General said shifting global power dynamics present an opportunity to build more representative international institutions and a United Nations that works "at the service of all without double standards in line with the Charter."

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a Eurasian political, economic and security grouping founded in 2001 that today brings together 10 member States, including China, India, Pakistan, Russia and several Central Asian countries. It is one of the world's largest regional organizations by population and geographic scope.

“Our world is increasingly multipolar,” Guterres said. “That is a good thing and must be strengthened.”

He described multipolarity as “a condition for justice in global governance and international relations” and “the best support for effective multilateralism.”

The UN chief noted that while global power relations have evolved significantly, many international institutions continue to reflect the geopolitical realities of 1945.

“We must reform our multilateral institutions, including the United Nations and the Bretton Woods system, to reflect today's realities, and increase the representation and influence of developing countries to build a just world order,” he said.

He also praised the longstanding partnership between the UN and the SCO, describing the organisation as “an important pillar of multilateralism.”

The Secretary-General outlined four areas where he believes cooperation between the UN and SCO can be strengthened: Global security, Financing for development, Climate action and AI.