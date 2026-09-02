Panama Canal sees $5.56 billion revenue in FY2027 budget proposal

PANAMA, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) - The Panama ⁠Canal Authority expects to generate $5.56 billion in revenue and contribute $3.61 billion directly to the national treasury for fiscal year 2027, according to a budget proposal presented to the Cabinet ​on Tuesday.

Reuters reported that the waterway projects 10,750 high-draft vessel transits for the period starting October, even as it prepares for challenging water conditions and the potential for a strong El ‌Niño

phenomenon.

Direct treasury contributions would rise $414 million from the $3.19 ‌billion approved for fiscal ⁠year 2026. Between October 2025 and July 2026, the canal recorded

10,623 high-draft vessel ⁠transits.

Toll ​structure remains unchanged ⁠for fiscal year 2027, with no modifications to existing customer tariffs, though the per-net-ton fee rises from $1.00 to $1.75 per CP/SUAB ton.

New investment spending totals $341.3 ​million, covering capital ‌projects, contingency provisions and strategic project development.