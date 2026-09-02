Euro area annual inflation up to 3.3% in August

BRUSSELS, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 3.3% in August 2026, up from 2.9% in July according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in August (14.3%, compared with 10.3% in July), followed by services (3.0%, compared with 3.3% in July), non-energy industrial goods (1.2%, compared with 0.9% in July) and food, alcohol & tobacco (1.2%, stable compared with July)