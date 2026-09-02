UN calls for reforms to international financial system, AI for all

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for reforms to the international financial system, arguing that developing countries continue to be burdened by unsustainable debt.

“We must reform the global financial architecture to introduce justice and equity and seriously address the debt that is strangling so many developing countries,” he told the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

He also urged multilateral development banks to become “bigger, better and bolder” in supporting countries' development efforts.

“We must reform our multilateral institutions, including the United Nations and the Bretton Woods system, to reflect today's realities, and increase the representation and influence of developing countries to build a just world order,” he said.

On Artificial intelligence, the Secretary-General said artificial intelligence must work for all countries, not just a few.

That, he stressed, will require effective guardrails and more inclusive governance mechanism