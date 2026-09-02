US announces over $150 million in support for Pacific Islands' economic prosperity, energy security

WASHINGTON, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The US announced over $150 million in support for Pacific Islands.

At the Pacific Islands Forum Partners Dialogue in Palau, Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau announced over $150 million in US support for Pacific Islands. He delivered this message directly to partners, engaging with Pacific Islands leaders and ministers to reinforce the depth and durability of US partnerships in the region and announcing new US-funded projects and investments in the Pacific Islands that aim to deliver economic prosperity and security for Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Working with Congress, the Department of State intends to provide $60 million to help Pacific Islands countries address the ongoing global energy crisis, including expanding fuel storage capacity and supporting grid stability.

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), with funding from the US Department of State, will strengthen fuel supply reliability and energy security through a feasibility study to upgrade Tonga’s port facilities, fuel storage capacity, pipeline infrastructure and market-oriented regulatory practices.