Two men killed in suspected shooting in Germany's Hamburg

BERLIN, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Two men were killed, apparently by gunfire, at a factory site in Hamburg's St Pauli district, police said.

Witnesses heard what sounded like gunshots and called emergency services, a police operations centre spokesman said.

Several patrol cars were sent to the scene on Lagerstrasse near Sternschanze railway station late on Tuesday, where officers found the two men. Both died from their injuries at the scene.

Police launched a search involving more than two dozen patrol cars.