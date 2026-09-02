UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of India

NEW DELHI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi presented his credentials as Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of India to Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India, during an official ceremony held at the Presidential Palace, Rashtrapati Bhavan, in the capital, New Delhi.

During the meeting, Al Nuaimi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Murmu, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of India.

For her part, President Murmu conveyed her greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed her wishes for further development and growth for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE.

President Murmu wished the Ambassador success in his work to strengthen bilateral relations, stressing her country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Al Nuaimi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in India, reaffirming his commitment to reinforcing bilateral relations across various fields to contribute to advancing cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation and the comprehensive strategic relation between the UAE and the Republic of India, and explored ways to further develop them to serve the interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.