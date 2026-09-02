TRENDS Research & Advisory obtains Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association membership

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory, part of the TRENDS Group, has joined the Emirates Reprographic Rights Association (ERRA), strengthening its efforts to protect the intellectual property rights of its authors, researchers and publications.

The membership will help regulate the use of TRENDS’ intellectual and research content in line with recognised practices and reflects its commitment to building a knowledge ecosystem based on creativity, innovation and legal protection.

By joining ERRA, TRENDS becomes part of a group of cultural and scientific institutions working to promote respect for intellectual property rights in the UAE and the region.

The membership will also support the management and use of TRENDS’ research, scientific and intellectual content in accordance with international standards, while protecting the rights of authors and researchers. The move is in line with the UAE’s efforts to support the creative economy and protect creators.

Zayed Al Dhaheri, Director of Distribution at TRENDS Distribution and Exhibitions, said that TRENDS’ joining the ERRA is not merely a legal procedure, but rather an embodiment of TRENDS’ professional commitment to researchers and authors.

He noted that protecting intellectual property rights is the cornerstone of the continuity of creativity, innovation, and excellence, and that this membership provides a safe environment that enables writers and researchers to focus on producing high-quality, impactful content while protecting their creative rights.

Al Dhaheri added that this move continues TRENDS’ membership in the Arab Publishers’ Association last year, as part of an ambitious strategy to expand its presence in the publishing and knowledge system at the regional and international levels.

Hazzaa Al Hammadi, Director of Exhibitions at TRENDS’ Distribution and Exhibitions sector, noted that the membership underscores TRENDS' leading role in the knowledge and cultural landscape.

This role is demonstrated through the organisation and use of intellectual and research content in accordance with best practices, ensuring a balance between protecting creators’ rights and facilitating access to knowledge for researchers, specialists, and those interested in research and science.

He added that the membership will strengthen TRENDS’ participation, along with its five companies, in international book fairs and global publishing platforms, while expanding partnerships with publishing houses and academic and intellectual institutions regionally and internationally.