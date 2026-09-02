Drone hits residential complex in Kuwait, no injuries reported

KUWAIT, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Firefighting teams brought under control a blaze that broke out at dawn on Wednesday at a residential complex in the Capital Governorate after it was hit by a hostile drone as part of the Iranian aggression.

Kuwait Fire Force spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Al-Gharib said in a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that crews from Al-Hilali and Al-Madina fire stations began tackling the blaze immediately upon arrival at the site and brought it under control.

Al-Gharib said that no injuries were recorded and the damage was limited to material losses.