UAE Olympic Committee reviews preparations for Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Olympic Committee held a joint coordination meeting with representatives of sports federations at its headquarters in Dubai on Tuesday to review the latest preparations for the UAE’s participation in the 20th Asian Games, to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from 19th September to 4th October 2026.

The meeting reviewed administrative, technical and organisational arrangements for the participating national teams and athletes, as well as requirements and procedures to be completed during the coming period to ensure the readiness of the UAE delegation for the continental event.

Ahmed Al Tayeb, Director of the Technical and Sports Affairs Department at the UAE Olympic Committee, presented key details of the Games, which will bring together more than 11,000 athletes and 6,000 coaches and officials representing 45 countries over 16 days of competition. The Games will feature 43 sports and 71 disciplines, with 1,407 medals to be awarded across 469 events.

Representatives of the sports federations were also briefed on departure and arrival plans, as well as preparations for the opening ceremony, which will be held at Mizuho Park Stadium in Nagoya, one of Japan’s prominent sports venues.

The meeting also addressed arrangements for participation in the welcome ceremony for delegations and teams ahead of the start of the Games.

Attendees were briefed on accommodation arrangements at the Athletes’ Village, flight and transport schedules, and the transportation plan to competition and training venues, in addition to the medical and health services to be provided to the participating UAE sports delegation.

The meeting also covered the competition programme for each sport, including football, where the UAE national team has been drawn in Group B alongside China, Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Iran, as well as rugby sevens, where the UAE team will face Sri Lanka, Singapore and the Philippines.

The meeting was part of a series of coordination meetings held by the UAE Olympic Committee with sports federations to ensure the completion of all preparations for the UAE delegation’s participation in the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.