Family Development Foundation launches 'Following in the Footsteps of the Mother of the Nation' charter

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the Family Development Foundation, has launched the "Following in the Footsteps of the Mother of the Nation" charter on the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, as a national charter for Emirati women.

The charter draws inspiration from the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, for empowering women and developing human potential.

It embodies the values of national identity, leadership and responsibility, while reinforcing the role of Emirati women in supporting family stability and social cohesion, advancing the nation’s journey of development and achievement, and safeguarding national gains to ensure their sustainability for future generations.

The charter comprises eight national commitments that form the pillars of Emirati women’s journey. These include: embracing national identity and authentic Emirati values as firmly rooted principles guiding thought, behaviour and practice; striving for excellence in education, work and innovation; and contributing effectively to the nation’s comprehensive development journey and strengthening the UAE’s global competitiveness.

The charter also affirms the belief that a cohesive family is the foundation of society, and promotes the values of family stability and social cohesion, while encouraging a balanced approach between professional aspirations and family and societal responsibilities—reflecting the model of the Emirati woman who is capable of giving and achieving.

The remaining commitments focus on strengthening intergenerational bonds, drawing on the experience and wisdom of senior citizens, and recognising their contributions to the nation’s development. It also highlights the importance of contributing to the preparation of conscious generations that take pride in their identity, uphold their national values and are capable of continuing the nation’s journey of development and prosperity.

In addition, it calls for supporting national initiatives that enhance quality of life, reinforce social cohesion and contribute to achieving sustainable development, while continuing to follow in the footsteps of the Mother of the Nation and upholding the values of leadership, empowerment and national responsibility, thereby contributing to the realisation of the UAE’s vision and its aspirations for the future.