UAE leaders congratulate President of Vietnam on National Day

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President To Lam of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Vietnamese President and to Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on the occasion.