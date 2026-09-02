Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi welcomes inaugural executive MBA cohort

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Stern School of Business at New York University Abu Dhabi (Stern at NYUAD) on Wednesday welcomed its inaugural Executive MBA cohort. The programme brings together senior professionals from across the region into a 23-month curriculum designed to develop advanced leadership capabilities in an increasingly globally connected world.

As the highest globally ranked US business school offering an EMBA in the MENA region, the programme offers a flexible part-time structure that allows experienced professionals to pursue their education without pausing their careers.

This format enables organisations to retain and further develop their top talent, while allowing them to apply growth-focused strategies, the latest business frameworks, and develop leadership competencies in the workplace.

The Executive MBA is delivered over almost two years with monthly weekend modules on NYUAD’s campus and week-long study residencies in Abu Dhabi, New York, and Shanghai.

Students benefit from continuous interaction with Stern at NYUAD’s full-time faculty, a distinguished group of global scholars and industry experts based in Abu Dhabi. Throughout the year, the cohort will have access to the vibrant academic community and facilities of NYUAD and the NYU network.

EMBA candidates will undertake applied learning projects throughout the programme and complete immersive residencies in major global business centres in New York and Shanghai. Together, these opportunities broaden participants’ perspectives and strengthen their ability to lead more effectively within their organisations.

“It’s exciting to see this inaugural Executive MBA cohort come together at Stern at NYU Abu Dhabi,” said Rob Salomon, Dean of Stern at NYUAD. “These are accomplished leaders who are already making an impact in their organisations. What makes this programme distinctive is that it brings them together to form a close-knit learning community while they continue to apply real-time insights and lead their companies.”

The cohort comprises 37 senior professionals, representing 21 countries, with significant industry experience across sectors including finance, energy, technology, and consulting.

Graduates will receive a fully accredited MBA degree, jointly conferred by NYU Stern and NYU Abu Dhabi, and join NYU Stern’s global alumni network of more than 115,000 graduates across 130 countries.