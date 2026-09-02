UAE President sends written message to Amir of Qatar, including invitation to attend 2026 UN Water Conference

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, sent a written message to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, including an official invitation to participate in the 2026 UN Water Conference, which will be hosted by the UAE in partnership with the Republic of Senegal from 8 – 10 December 2026, in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, received the letter from His Excellency Saeed Abdullah Al Qemzi, UAE Ambassador to Qatar, during a meeting held at the headquarters of the Ministry in Doha.