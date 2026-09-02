Trina Storage expects UAE energy storage market reaching $3.25 billion by 2030

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE is one of the fastest-growing battery energy storage markets in the Middle East and Africa, with its market value expected to reach about US$3.25 billion by 2030, according to Jack Chen, Head of Energy Storage, MEA Region at Trinasolar.

Chen said the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 41.2 percent between 2025 and 2030.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Middle East Energy 2026 in Dubai, Chen said the UAE is a strategic market for Trinasolar, the parent company of Trina Storage, which specialises in energy storage solutions and systems. Trinasolar has its regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa in Dubai.

Chen said the Middle East battery energy storage market is estimated to have between 2 and 3 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of installed storage capacity in 2026, with a total system value of between $600 million and $900 million. Demand is concentrated mainly in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

He expects the regional market to grow at a compound annual rate of between 20 and 25 percent through 2035, with annual installations reaching between 15 and 25 GWh by the end of the forecast period, driven by the expansion of utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and residential energy storage applications.

Chen said Trina Storage had surpassed 25 GWh in cumulative global energy storage system shipments by the end of June 2026, while its shipments to overseas markets rose 250 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year.

Confirmed orders across the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific markets, excluding China, reached 4.92 GWh by June 2026, reflecting accelerating international demand for energy storage solutions, including in Gulf markets, he added.

On the company’s plans in the UAE, Chen said Trinasolar continues to invest in strengthening its local presence, technical support and customer service to meet growing demand for renewable energy and energy storage. The group invested $314.1 million in research and development in the first half of 2026 alone.

Trina Storage operates through a global network of 31 service centres covering more than 100 countries and regions, supported by more than 230 service engineers. The company is adding 20 GWh of new production capacity in 2026 to meet growing international demand, including in the Middle East.

Chen said Trinasolar is working with utilities, developers and engineering, procurement and construction contractors in the UAE and the wider region as demand for solar and energy storage solutions accelerates.

He said the next phase of the energy storage sector in the Middle East and Africa would depend on the ability to deploy solutions at scale and meet increasingly demanding technical and operational requirements. Trina Storage is focusing on integrated solutions combining performance, reliability and flexibility to support the long-term growth of energy storage and renewable energy projects across the region.