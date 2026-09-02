Noura Al Kaabi visits Timor-Leste to advance bilateral cooperation

DILI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, concluded an official visit to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste as part of a broader Pacific tour aimed at enhancing cooperation across priority sectors.

Al Kaabi met with José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor-Leste. During the meeting, Al Kaabi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Ramos-Horta and extended their best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Timor-Leste.

For his part, President Ramos-Horta conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as his best wishes for further progress and development for the government and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, Al Kaabi and President Ramos-Horta discussed the digitisation of government services and the role digital transformation can play in advancing sustainable development. Both sides agreed to accelerate cooperation in digitisation, while also exploring opportunities to expand collaboration in water management, food security, and technical cooperation. Furthermore, the two sides exchanged views on several regional developments of mutual interest.

The discussions also touched on the Timor–UAE Residence for Girls, which is being established with the support of the UAE as a reflection of the close ties of friendship and solidarity between the two countries. Minister Al Kaabi toured the site of the Residence, where the two sides jointly planted a tree as a symbolic gesture of friendship, partnership, and their shared commitment to future generations.

The initiative underscores the UAE’s commitment to supporting Timor-Leste’s development priorities and commitment to empowering young women by providing a safe and supportive environment that advances their education and personal development.

She also met with Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Timor-Leste across areas of mutual interest.

Al Kaabi held discussions with Santina José Rodrigues F. Viegas Cardoso, Minister of Finance, on investment attraction and economic diversification. Both sides committed to advancing dialogue toward the finalisation of key economic agreements to support increased trade, investment, and long-term economic cooperation between the two countries.

She also met with Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, Deputy Prime Minister, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, and Minister of Tourism and Environment, to explore opportunities for international partnerships, with a particular focus on sustainable tourism. The discussions highlighted the potential role the UAE could play in advancing these areas by sharing its experience and expertise in tourism promotion and the development of a diversified and competitive tourism sector.

On the occasion of Al Kaabi’s official visit, the UAE Embassy in Indonesia, accredited to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, hosted the UAE–Timor-Leste Reception. The reception was attended by the President of Timor-Leste, as well as senior Timorese government officials and members of the diplomatic corps.

The reception also featured an award ceremony for “Show the World Your Paradise,” a UAE-sponsored competition recognising Timorese students for producing short films showcasing their country. The competition reflects the UAE’s broader commitment to local talent development and youth empowerment.

Reflecting on the visit, Al Kaabi said, “The bilateral relationship between the UAE and Timor-Leste has flourished in recent years, underpinned by a shared commitment to advancing projects and initiatives that support the development of both countries in areas of mutual importance. We look forward to building on this momentum to further strengthen our diplomatic and economic ties and fulfil the aspirations of the peoples of both countries for sustainable development and prosperity.”

The visit forms part of Al Kaabi’s engagement with Pacific states, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to deepening its global diplomatic and economic engagement.

Minister Al Kaabi was accompanied by Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Indonesia and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, and Omar Shehadeh, UAE Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States.