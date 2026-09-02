Kuwait strongly condemns Iranian attacks targeting country

KUWAIT, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait strongly condemned and denounced the Iranian missile and hostile drone attacks that targeted several sites across the country at dawn on Wednesday, including a residential complex, describing them as a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the continuation of these attacks constitutes a grave breach of international law and the UN Charter, as well as an explicit violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

These attacks represent a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability and undermines diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation and reducing tensions, it noted.

The ministry renewed its affirmation of Kuwait's full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, protect its security and interests, and ensure the safety of its people and residents in accordance with international law.