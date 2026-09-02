RB Kingmaker wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Belgium

BRUSSELS, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati horse RB Kingmaker won the Belgium leg of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses on Tuesday at Waregem Racecourse, before nearly 55,000 spectators.

The race was the 11th leg of the 33rd edition of the series, which aims to support the development of Purebred Arabian horse racing, encourage owners and breeders worldwide, and elevate its standing at the most important international racecourses.

RB Kingmaker (by Baseq Al Khalediah out of RB Royale Madame) delivered a remarkable performance, launching a decisive run at the final turn of the Belgian summit and capturing the spotlight amid the huge crowd, under the supervision of trainer Elisabeth Bernard and jockey Christophe Soumillon.

He covered the 2,200 metres on turf, in the Group 2 category for horses aged four years and above, in a time of 2:22.12, among a field of 11 horses representing the finest Arabian studs for a total prize purse of €250,000, the largest in the history of Purebred Arabian horse racing in Belgium.

Second place went to Mahdi du Breuil (by Mared Al Sahra out of Wanaa du Breuil), owned by Wiljan Poels, while third was taken by Maqbool (by AF Albahar out of Ghaleba), representing Yas Horse Racing Management.

The champion added this title to a record rich in achievement, headlined by his win at the UAE President’s Cup on the Abu Dhabi racecourse in 2024, and his crowning with the Group 1 Qatar International Stakes title at England’s Goodwood Racecourse, confirming his standing among the most prominent Purebred Arabian horses on the European stage.

Born in 2019 and bred by National Stables, the horse strengthened his outstanding record with his 13th career victory, against 11 further placed finishes from 28 starts, carrying a rating of 129.

Owner Helal Nasser Alalawi said, "Winning the title of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses carries a special value and a lofty standing among all owners and breeders, and we are proud to have achieved this before such a great crowd and on a racecourse as historic as Waregem. This crowning is the fruit of continuous work and combined effort, and it confirms the strength and outstanding readiness that RB Kingmaker brings to major races."

The race and the crowning ceremony were attended by Faisal Al Rahmani, Secretary-General of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, who presented the trophy to owner Helal Alalawi.

The series continues to achieve exceptional organisational, technical and promotional successes worldwide, fulfilling its goals of restoring the lustre of the Purebred Arabian horse and consolidating its presence at the most historic European and international racecourses.