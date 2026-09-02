Mubadala Energy publishes 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting continued ESG progress

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubadala Energy, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered international energy company, today published its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting measurable progress across its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance.

The company recorded a 30.9 percent reduction in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions across operated assets, alongside progress in social impact, continued strong safety performance and strengthened ESG governance.

Mubadala Energy’s 2025 sustainability report also outlined a 12.4 percent reduction in average emissions intensity, as well as a 33.9 percent decrease in flared gas intensity across the operated portfolio.

Commenting on this year’s report, Adnan Bu Fateem, Acting CEO of Mubadala Energy, said, “The global energy landscape is entering a defining chapter, as rising demand intersects with geopolitical uncertainty, affordability, energy security and sustainability. Under the theme ‘Energising the Next Chapter’, our 2025 Sustainability Report reflects how we are aligning responsible growth with continued ESG progress.

He added that Mubadala Energy also invested more than AED2.3 million in community programmes, benefiting more than one million people in the last decade.

In the company’s Social Performance, the company maintained zero fatalities since inception and continued to invest in employee development, delivering an average of 8.95 training days per employee.

Mubadala Energy also made important strides in strengthening its diversity profile, with 38 nationalities represented across the workforce and women accounting for 32 percent of employees, up from 28 percent in 2024. Female representation in middle management also increased significantly, from 18 percent to 28 percent in just one year.

On Governance, Mubadala Energy strengthened the foundations of its ESG governance and continued its journey to evaluate alignment with IFRS S1 and S2, reinforcing the company’s focus on transparency, accountability and responsible decision-making. The company has maintained its track record with no data breaches for the seventh consecutive year.