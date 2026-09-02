Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries 2026 unveils programme

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Congress of Arabic & Creative Industries 2026, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has unveiled its programme for 20th September at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

The congress will bring together policymakers, investors, technology leaders, academics and creators to examine the systems, partnerships and investment needed to strengthen Arabic across the creative and digital economy.

Held under the theme “Arabic as Infrastructure: Identity, Knowledge & Economic Power in the Digital Age”, the programme examines how investment in intellectual property, creative businesses, language technology, digital platforms and talent can strengthen Arabic as cultural and economic infrastructure and generate sustainable value in the digital age.

Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said, “Arabic has a vast civilisational and cultural legacy, and the value of that legacy is renewed and integrated into the service of modern development in line with our success in transforming it into knowledge, creativity and enterprises capable of reaching new audiences and markets."

He added, "Today, the priority is not only to increase accessibility to Arabic, but to expand its capacity to generate content, protect the rights associated with it, and create new pathways for creators to invest in and develop their ideas. Our ambition is for Arabic to be present across the entire creative value chain, from ideas and knowledge to content, intellectual property and investment, and for it to evolve from being a means of cultural expression into an active force in shaping the future.”

The Egyptian actor, writer and producer Ahmed Amin will host the congress and connect its sessions, guiding attendees through a seamless day of conversations, discussions and experiences.

The programme starts with a Conscious Conversation, “Arabic Language and Identity in a Changing World”, bringing together Dr Ali Bin Tamim; Anne-Claire Legendre, President of the Arab World Institute in Paris; and Professor Roberto Tottoli, Rector of the University of Naples L’Orientale.

The conversation will allow audiences to hear different cultural, academic and institutional perspectives on how Arabic can remain an anchor of identity and knowledge while strengthening its role as a creative and economic asset in the digital age.

A discussion on Arabic Content Value & IP will bring together Kinda Ibrahim, Regional General Manager of Operations, TikTok Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Rana Idriss, CEO and General Manager of Dar Al Adab; and Natasha-Matos Hemingway, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of MBC Shahid, bringing perspectives from publishing, platforms and content distribution.

The conversation will give attendees insight into how Arabic content is valued, what influences commissioning and acquisition decisions and how rights, licensing and cross platform development can help creators build greater value around their intellectual property.

A further discussion will focus on the role of government and policy in creating the conditions for Arabic creative industries to grow and compete internationally.

Bringing his distinctive digital storytelling style to the Congress, historian, political science professor and content creator Dr Roy Casagranda will explore centuries of linguistic and intellectual exchange between Arabic and Europe in a special presentation.

Alongside the main programme, Congress X Youth will present a series of masterclasses, workshops, live simulations and industry experiences, giving university students, emerging creators and young professionals opportunities to listen, learn and gain practical experience directly from industry leaders.

American novelist and scriptwriter Todd Gallicano will lead “Creating Storyworlds”, a practical masterclass on developing characters, communities and creative worlds that can form intellectual property extending across different platforms.

CNN Arabic will bring participants closer to the realities of professional news production through practical media experiences.

Returning this year, Congress X Youth will also conclude with the Congress X Youth Innovation Awards, celebrating innovative ideas that strengthen the Arabic language through technology, storytelling, publishing, design and other creative disciplines. Shortlisted finalists will present their projects before a panel of industry leaders during the congress, with winning concepts recognised at the Innovation Awards Ceremony.

The congress will also introduce the pilot edition of the Congress ACI Matchmaking Platform, connecting creators, investors, researchers and decision-makers from across the region and internationally and providing opportunities to build professional connections and explore potential collaborations beyond the event.

The day will conclude with the Egyptian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Hamza Namira in an intimate conversation followed by a live acoustic performance. The conversation will reflect on the artist’s creative journey and the role of Arabic poetry, dialects and musical traditions in creating work that remains locally rooted while connecting with audiences across cultures.