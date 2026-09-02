ADIBF celebrates North Macedonia culture with diverse cultural programme

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) is hosting a diverse cultural programme introducing visitors to the rich culture of the Balkans, its linguistic diversity, and its literary and artistic heritage, as part of celebrations of Balkan culture as the fair’s Guest of Honour, in collaboration with the Republic of North Macedonia.

The programme also highlights aspects of the region’s cultural identity, shaped over centuries of interaction with different civilisations and cultures.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), said, “Celebrating Balkan culture as Guest of Honour at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2026, in collaboration with the Republic of North Macedonia, aims to build strong bridges of cultural communication and inter-civilisational dialogue between the Arab world and the region of South-East Europe, which is distinguished by its unique diversity and its rich blend of Eastern and Western influences.”

He said the fair offers Arab audiences an opportunity to explore Balkan culture, with its literature, arts, and traditions, and to discover the historical and human commonalities that have connected the two cultures across the ages. "It opens new horizons for intellectual and professional exchange through the reciprocal translation of literary works and the signing of cooperation agreements between publishers and cultural institutions from both sides."

Bin Tamim also thanked Abdulkadar Memedi, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the UAE, for his efforts in facilitating the celebration of Balkan culture and showcasing its distinctive cultural heritage.

North Macedonia’s participation in the Guest of Honour programme adds a distinctive cultural aspect to the event, broadening cultural exchange between Arab audiences and the region. It also offers an opportunity to explore a country whose history and cultural development have been shaped by the interplay of Eastern and Western influences.

With its cultural programme, North Macedonia sheds light on a society characterised by linguistic and cultural diversity, inviting visitors to discover its history, culture, and artistic heritage at its dedicated pavilion.

The pavilion features authentic manuscripts dating back more than 600 years, offering a glimpse into North Macedonia’s cultural history and highlighting its longstanding connections with the Arab world, which reflects a rich tradition of intellectual and human exchange between cultures.

The programme reflects the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair’s commitment to building bridges between cultures; fostering cultural and intellectual exchange; strengthening the values of dialogue, cooperation, and tolerance; and reinforcing the role of books and knowledge in connecting people and civilisations.