Dubai International Holy Quran Award shortlists 424 participants from 46 nationalities for stage two

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Holy Quran Award has announced that 424 contestants representing 46 nationalities, all with exceptional Quran recitation talent, have advanced to the second stage of the Award’s 29th edition for 2027, which runs from 1st to 14th September 2026.

The Award’s latest edition has attracted wide, unprecedented international participation, with a total of 20,535 entries representing 135 nationalities, further affirming its global status and wide reach as a premier platform for Quran recitation talent.

The Award said 321 contestants in the Male (over 16) category advanced to the second stage, as well as 103 contestants (53 males and 50 females) in the Male and Female (under 16) category.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, said that the shortlisting of 424 exceptional talents highlights the high level of competition fostered by the Award, noting that the initial stage revealed inspiring, beautiful voices, excellent performance and a mastery of Quran recitation and Tajweed.

Al Muhairi added that the Award is committed to raising the bar in every new edition, with the aim of serving as the optimal global platform for showcasing recitation talent, reflecting Dubai’s leading role in serving the Quran.

He stated, “The shortlisted participants represent 46 nationalities, underscoring the Award’s noble mission to promote moderation, tolerance and Islamic values. We are confident these finalists will inspire younger generations to embrace and master Quran recitation, further strengthening Dubai’s standing as a global hub for discovering and celebrating Quran recitation talent.”

Shortlisted contestants will undergo rigorous screening and evaluation between 1st and 14th September to assess voice quality, performance and Tajweed.

The judging panel will evaluate participants’ recitation and proficiency in line with the approved criteria to select the most beautiful Quran recitations fit to advance to the next stage.

With 20,535 entries from 135 nationalities, of which 424 contestants from 46 countries are shortlisted for the second stage, the 29th edition reflects the Dubai International Holy Quran Award’s evolution into the premier global platform for outstanding recitation talent.

As one of the world’s most prestigious Quran awards, the Dubai International Holy Quran Award continues its long-standing mission to serve the Holy Quran, encourage memorisation and recitation, and discover exceptional talent globally.

Now in its 29th edition, the Award reinforces a deep connection with the Quran among younger generations while offering promising reciters a platform to showcase their skills on a global stage.