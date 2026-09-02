Etihad upgrades Gothenburg to year-round following exceptional demand

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways will operate its newly announced Gothenburg service year-round following strong demand.

Announced three weeks ago originally as a winter route running from 17th December 2026 to 21st March 2027, Abu Dhabi–Gothenburg will now continue beyond the season as a year-round part of the network, following exceptional demand since bookings opened.

Demand has come from both ends of the route. Travellers in western Sweden have booked travel to Abu Dhabi and the wider Gulf, on to Asia and the Indian subcontinent. In the other direction, guests across Etihad's global network are seizing the chance to discover Sweden's west coast.

Arik De, Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said, “Three weeks in, the market has told us we underestimated Gothenburg, and we are glad to be corrected. The strength of demand this early gives us the confidence to make Gothenburg a year-round service before the first flight has even taken off.

“Western Sweden has been waiting for this connection, and the response has come from both ends of the route. Sweden’s biggest gem is being discovered, and we are pleased to be the airline opening Gothenburg to Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

Gothenburg is the 15th new destination Etihad has launched in 2026, in a year that has added cities across Europe, Asia and Africa.

Abu Dhabi–Gothenburg will begin on 17th December 2026 with four flights a week, operated by the Airbus A321LR.