Abu Dhabi Awards Young Ambassadors highlight role of future generations in fostering value of giving

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Awards, in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood, hosted a session titled "The Next Generation of Giving", featuring Abu Dhabi Awards Young Ambassadors.

The session was held as part of the Abu Dhabi Awards Meylas programme, which is taking place during the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 at ADNEC Abu Dhabi.

Moderated by Khalifa Al Kaabi, a member of the UAE Children’s Parliament and one of the Abu Dhabi Awards Young Ambassadors, the session highlighted the role of children and young people in promoting a culture of giving and social responsibility.

The Abu Dhabi Awards Young Ambassadors programme was launched in 2022 to develop children’s skills and encourage them to serve as role models for their peers through community participation and volunteerism.