Noura Al Kaabi to participate as Keynote Speaker during Government Communication Forum at Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, will participate as a Keynote Speaker in a session held as part of the Government Communication Forum during the Arab Media Summit 2026, organised by the Dubai Press Club from 15th to 17th September at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

She will participate in a keynote session titled ‘Media and Diplomacy in a Changing World’, which will highlight the rapid changes witnessed in the global media, and the increasing role of media and communications in supporting diplomacy, strengthening understanding between peoples, and building bridges of communication within an increasingly changing world order.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, said, “As the global landscape continues to evolve, the intersection of diplomacy, media and government communication is becoming increasingly important.

“Noura Al Kaabi brings a wealth of experience and a valuable perspective on how nations can communicate with clarity and credibility, build trust, and engage effectively with audiences across borders. We look forward to a thought-provoking discussion on how public diplomacy can evolve to meet the realities of a rapidly changing world.”

The Government Communication Forum represents a strategic new addition to the Arab Media Summit, reflecting a forward-looking recognition of the importance of managing government messaging in a rapidly changing world.

The Forum will also explore the role of government communication in building trust, enhancing transparency, managing crises, and navigating digital transformation and artificial intelligence.