FTA urges companies to meet 30th September deadline to avoid late penalties

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has called on Taxable Persons to file their Tax Returns and pay the Corporate Tax due within nine months from the end of each Person’s Tax Period.

The FTA said that all Taxable Persons, including those eligible for Small Business Relief, whose financial year ended on 31st December 2025 must file their Tax Returns and pay the Corporate Tax due no later than 30th September 2026.

The authority said that Exempt Persons are required to register to file their annual declarations to the FTA within nine months from the end of their financial year, urging all concerned to prepare early and ensure the necessary documents are ready to meet their obligations efficiently and within the statutory deadlines.

The authority confirmed that registration, Tax Return filing, and payment of Corporate Tax due are available around the clock through the EmaraTax digital tax services platform. Taxable Persons can file their Tax Returns directly through the platform or seek assistance from approved Tax Agents listed on the FTA’s website.

Taxable Persons eligible for Small Business Relief must fulfil their compliance obligations under the Corporate Tax Law in each Tax Period. These obligations include registering for Corporate Tax, filing simplified Tax Returns, and maintaining all relevant documents supporting the accuracy of the information provided in their Tax Returns or any other documents required to be submitted.

The FTA said records and documents that must be maintained include a record of the Taxable Person’s transactions during the Tax Period, an asset register including details of any purchases or disposals of assets, a record of the Taxable Person’s liabilities, and a record of shares or ownership interests held at the end of the Tax Period.

Failure to maintain the required records and any other information specified under the Tax Procedures Law and the Corporate Tax Law will result in administrative penalties in accordance with the relevant tax legislation.