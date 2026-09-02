Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure highlights initiatives, projects at Middle East Energy 2026

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) is participating in Middle East Energy 2026, which opened on Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Centre and runs through 3rd September under the ministry’s patronage.

As part of its participation, the ministry has a dedicated pavilion showcasing key national initiatives, projects, and policies in the energy sector.

The ministry is highlighting the UAE’s efforts to develop the energy sector and enhance security of supply, expand clean and renewable energy sources, and improve energy and water consumption efficiency. It is also showcasing efforts to leverage advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to develop and enhance the efficiency of the energy system.

Eng Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity, Water, and Future Energy Sector at MoEI, said, “Middle East Energy provides an important platform for engaging with organisations, companies, and experts across the energy sector, exploring the latest technologies and solutions, and identifying areas of cooperation that support the UAE’s goals of developing a secure, sustainable energy system capable of meeting future growth and demand.”

He added that the ministry is focused on developing policies and initiatives that support the diversification of the energy mix, improve energy and water consumption efficiency, and accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies and innovative solutions. These efforts support the implementation of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and strengthen the energy sector’s readiness to navigate future transformations.

The ministry’s pavilion also highlights the targets of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050, along with a range of projects and solutions supporting the UAE’s national goals and its ambition to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

The pavilion provides an opportunity to engage with government officials, experts, and representatives of local and international organisations and companies participating in the exhibition, exchange knowledge and expertise, and explore opportunities for cooperation and partnerships in energy and sustainable technologies.