Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chair of AI solutions company AMD

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met Dr Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and semiconductor company.

The meeting explored avenues for collaboration in AI and the development of technical capabilities and solutions in high-performance computing, cloud computing and data centre infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.