UAE convenes first Executive Technical Roundtable of Global Energy Efficiency Alliance

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure convened the first Executive Technical Roundtable of the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance (GEEA) during Middle East Energy 2026, bringing together senior government officials, corporate leaders, technology providers, and financial institutions to accelerate the implementation of practical and scalable energy efficiency solutions.

Held under the theme “Moving Energy Efficiency from Commitments to Action,” the high-level roundtable focused on translating energy efficiency ambition into implementation through innovative technologies, pilot projects, financing mechanisms and stronger collaboration between governments, industry, and financial institutions.

The roundtable presented GEEA's vision and growing international implementation agenda, while providing participating companies with an opportunity to share innovative technologies, implementation case studies, and pilot projects capable of delivering measurable energy efficiency improvements.

Discussions also explored opportunities for technology validation, collaborative pilot projects, financing solutions, and implementation partnerships that could support wider deployment across participating countries.

Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “Energy efficiency is no longer simply an opportunity to reduce energy consumption; it is a strategic imperative for strengthening energy security, enhancing competitiveness, and supporting sustainable economic growth. Through GEEA, the UAE is bringing together governments, businesses, financial institutions, and technology leaders to move from shared commitments to measurable action.

“Our objective is practical: to connect governments seeking solutions with companies that can provide technologies and implementation expertise, and with financial institutions that can help mobilise the investment required to deploy them. This roundtable represents an important step towards turning innovative ideas into pilot projects, partnerships and scalable solutions that can deliver tangible results across different markets.”

Led by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, GEEA is a government-led, implementation-focused alliance established to help bridge the gap between global energy efficiency commitments and practical action.

The Alliance brings together governments, industry, financial institutions, technology providers, international organisations, and academia to accelerate the deployment of practical and scalable solutions through policy collaboration, technical cooperation, capacity building, technology partnerships, project matchmaking, and knowledge exchange.

The roundtable also highlighted the role of the GEEA digital platform in supporting continued collaboration beyond the event. The platform enables participating governments and partners to share implementation experiences, innovative technologies, policy knowledge, financing solutions, and best practices, while helping connect identified needs with relevant technical and financial capabilities.

Participants explored future collaboration through GEEA's technical workstreams, pilot projects and international implementation initiatives, with a focus on identifying practical opportunities that can progress from technical dialogue towards validation, demonstration, and wider deployment.

Through GEEA, the UAE aims to strengthen the connection between policy ambition, technology, finance, and implementation, helping transform global energy efficiency commitments into practical projects and measurable outcomes that contribute to energy security, economic competitiveness, climate action, and sustainable development.