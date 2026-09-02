Dubai Fashion Week to return in October for Spring/Summer 2027 edition

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) will return to Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group, from 22nd to 26th October 2026 for its Spring/Summer 2027 (SS27) edition, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for fashion and creativity.

Co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3) and the Arab Fashion Council, the upcoming edition of DFW will present a curated programme showcasing regional creativity, while continuing to champion emerging designers on the global stage. The SS27 edition will bring together a lineup of designers alongside leading buyers and key industry stakeholders.

Complementing the runway schedule, the programme will include networking opportunities for designers, buyers, established retailers and members of the media. The Buyers Programme will welcome retailers to discover new collections through showroom appointments and designer previews, while facilitating potential commercial partnerships and long-term industry connections.

Designer applications are now open through DFW's official website, with all submissions reviewed by the Selection Committee ensuring a curated lineup that reflects the evolving fashion landscape of the region.