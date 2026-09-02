GCC leads global AI adoption with 93% of frontline employees using AI weekly, BCG report finds

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The GCC has emerged as a global frontrunner in workplace AI adoption, with 93 % of frontline employees and 95 % of managers and leaders using AI at least several times per week, according to Boston Consulting Group’s (BCG) fourth annual AI at Work report, titled "Strategy Matters More than Tools".

The study by BCG X, which includes data from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar, underscores the region's rapid embrace of AI technologies while highlighting the organisational shifts required to translate adoption into sustained business value.

The report revealed that the GCC workforce is experiencing significant productivity gains, with 58 % of frontline employees and 67 % of managers and leaders saving at least eight hours per week through AI tools. These findings position the region alongside India as a leader in AI integration, surpassing the global average of 74 % adoption among frontline workers.

The research indicated that AI adoption is reshaping the nature of work itself across the GCC. In fact, 85 % of frontline employees and 92 % of managers and leaders believe that AI has fundamentally changed the skills expected of them in their roles.

The integration of AI into daily workflows appears to be enhancing workplace satisfaction across the region. Among GCC respondents, 69 percent of frontline employees and 77 % of managers and leaders report experiencing increased joy at work since adopting AI technologies.

"The GCC's exceptional AI adoption rates reflect a workforce that has moved decisively beyond experimentation into real integration," said Robert Xu, Managing Director and Partner at BCG X. "What distinguishes the highest-performing organisations in this region is not simply their deployment of AI tools, but their deep investment in their people.

"Compared to other organisations in their cohort, GCC organisations that lead with AI have leaders personally invested in building their teams' AI fluency, resulting in tangible productivity gains and turning technological advantage into competitive edge.”

Across the GCC, 60 % of frontline employees and 66 percent of managers and leaders believe that AI agents could perform at least half of their current job responsibilities within the next three years.

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding AI, concerns about job displacement remain relatively measured in the region. Only 28 % of frontline employees and 29 % of managers and leaders express fear of losing their positions to AI, suggesting a workforce that views the technology as constructive rather than threatening.

The report said it’s imperative to build the proper core operating models and governance structures to transform individual productivity gains from AI into organisation-wide benefits.