Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Vida Aljada hotel

SHARJAH, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Arada, inaugurated the five-star Vida hotel in Naseej District at Aljada on Wednesday.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan cut the ribbon to officially inaugurate the hotel, before touring its facilities, including restaurants and cafés offering a range of international cuisines with capacity for around 250 people.

He also toured the hotel’s 175 rooms, comprising 129 rooms with king-size beds, 32 twin rooms, three rooms equipped for People of Determination, 10 suites and a 305-square-metre penthouse.

The penthouse features three bedrooms, a majlis, a private swimming pool, a kitchen, a service room and a dedicated lift.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan was also briefed on the buildings adjacent to the project, which include a serviced apartment building and two luxury apartment buildings under the Vida brand. The buildings collectively include 579 hotel rooms, enriching Sharjah’s hospitality sector and enhancing the diversity of hotel and tourism options available to visitors to the Emirate, in line with the rapid growth of the tourism sector.

He then visited the hotel’s services area, where he was briefed on the facilities provided to guests, including therapeutic massage rooms, separate fitness centres for men and women operating around the clock, as well as two swimming pools for adults and children equipped with all safety and security measures and offering a recreational experience for individuals and families.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan was also briefed on the services provided by the hotel for different age groups through its children’s play area, which features various recreational and interactive games suitable for different ages, in addition to meeting rooms, lounges and multifunctional halls accommodating various occasions and events.

The opening of the Vida hotel at Aljada supports Sharjah’s tourism sector and is the result of cooperation between Arada and Emaar Group. Arada undertook the development of the hotel building, while it will be managed by Emaar Hospitality Group under its Vida Hotels and Resorts brand. It represents Emaar Group’s first hospitality facility to open at Aljada and the first Vida hotel in the Emirate.

The opening was attended was attended by Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; Khalifa Al Shaibani, Arada Board Member; Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, CEO of Arada; Ahmad Thani Al Matrooshi, Executive Director of Emaar Properties; and a number of representatives of various entities.