Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends inauguration ceremony of President of Zambia

LUSAKA, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, attended the inauguration ceremony of Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, which was held in the capital, Lusaka.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Sheikh Shakhboot met Hichilema and conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and extended their congratulations on him taking the constitutional oath, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Republic of Zambia and its people.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening ties with Zambia to achieve the interests of both countries and fulfil the aspirations of both their peoples toward further growth and development.

For his part, Hichilema conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as his wishes for further prosperity and development for the government and people of the UAE.

Furthermore, Hichilema expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation for the UAE’s participation in the inauguration ceremony, and affirmed his commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two countries across various fields of mutual interest.