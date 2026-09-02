MBRAH’s new suppliers complex progresses, with opening set for end of 2026

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai South dedicated to advancing the aviation industry, has announced continued progress on its new Suppliers Complex, further expanding its infrastructure in response to growing demand from aviation and aerospace businesses seeking to establish and expand their operations at Dubai South.

The new facility builds on the success of MBRAH’s existing Suppliers Complex, the first vertical aerospace complex in the region, and forms part of the ongoing expansion of its Aerospace Supply Chain zone.

Upon completion by the end of 2026, the facility will feature 88 leasable units across three levels, catering to maintenance service providers, aircraft parts traders and aerospace companies. The development is designed primarily to support start-ups and SMEs seeking flexible spaces within MBRAH’s integrated aerospace ecosystem.

Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said, “The continued development of the new Suppliers Complex facility reflects the strong demand that Dubai is witnessing from aviation-related companies seeking efficient and flexible solutions to establish and grow their operations in the emirate.

Building on the success of our existing facility, this expansion will provide additional capacity for SMEs, start-ups and specialised service providers while further strengthening the depth of our aerospace supply chain. We remain committed to developing infrastructure that responds to the evolving needs of the industry and supports Dubai’s position as the aviation capital of the world.”

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries.