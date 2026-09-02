UAE Cycling Federation, AB Investment sign partnership to support national teams, emerging talent

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Cycling Federation and AB Investment have signed a strategic partnership and sponsorship agreement aimed at supporting national teams and clubs, developing athletes’ capabilities, and nurturing emerging Emirati talent to further strengthen the UAE’s presence in cycling competitions at local, regional, and international levels.

It also recognises the role of sport in developing individuals, empowering young people, and promoting the values of discipline, determination, teamwork, and national pride.

The agreement was announced during a press conference held at Palazzo Versace Dubai in the presence of Eng. Mansoor Juma Bu Osaiba, Chairman of the UAE Cycling Federation; Dr Butti Al Marri, Founder and Chairman of AB Investment; and Mohammed Butti Al Marri, Vice Chairman of AB Group.

The event was also attended by members of the Federation’s Board of Directors, representatives of cycling clubs, athletes, supporting organisations, partners, and members of the media.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Mansoor Juma Bu Osaiba and Mohammed Butti Al Marri, marking the beginning of a new phase of cooperation to support the Federation’s programmes and plans.

Bu Osaiba said the agreement represents an important addition to the Federation’s efforts to develop cycling, support national teams and clubs, and provide an environment that enables Emirati athletes to improve their capabilities and compete across various championships.

He added that the progress achieved by UAE cycling in international rankings, together with its results in overseas competitions, reflects the significant support provided to sport in the country and the continuous efforts of national teams, clubs, athletes, coaches, and administrators.

During the event, Dr Butti Al Marri was named Honorary President of the UAE Cycling Federation in recognition of his support for the Federation and its future plans. Dr Anwar Al Hammadi was also granted honorary membership of the Federation in recognition of his contributions and support for sporting initiatives.