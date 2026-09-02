SPARK takes its innovation ecosystem to S. Korea

SEOUL, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) is expanding its global innovation partnerships to the Republic of Korea, opening new avenues for collaboration in research and innovation, technology commercialisation, biotechnology, entrepreneurship and women’s participation in science, engineering and technology.

On the sidelines of the Sharjah-Korea Women’s Business Forum, SPARK recently signed a Memoranda of Understanding with Women in Science, Engineering and Technology in Korea (WiTECK), and a separate agreement with the Government of Namwon City and the Institute of Natural BIO Industry for Namwon (NBN).

The partnership with WiTECK will explore opportunities for joint programmes, research and innovation initiatives, professional networking, mentoring and knowledge exchange, with a particular focus on advancing women’s participation and leadership in STEM across UAE and Republic of Korea.

The agreement with Namwon City Government and NBN will focus on cooperation in research and innovation, biomaterials and technology commercialisation, business support, B2B opportunities in the beauty and food sectors, entrepreneurship networks, joint projects and exchange programmes between Sharjah and Namwon.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, said, “These partnerships reflect SRTIP’s commitment to building an innovation ecosystem that is connected to the world. Our ambition is not simply to attract innovative companies and research capabilities to Sharjah, but to create meaningful bridges between our ecosystem and leading international centres of knowledge, technology and entrepreneurship.”

“Korea represents an important partner in this journey. Through these collaborations, we are creating new opportunities for knowledge exchange, technology commercialisation, research partnerships and business connections, while strengthening Sharjah’s role as a platform through which innovators and companies can access international networks and markets,” Al Mahmoudi added.

The new partnerships build on SRTIP’s growing international engagement and its continued efforts to connect research, academia, government, industry, entrepreneurship and investment within an integrated innovation ecosystem.