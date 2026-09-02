Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media hosts 6th Ajman International Coin and Stamp Exhibition

AJMAN, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman is welcoming hundreds of specialists, enthusiasts and collectors from around the world for the sixth edition of the Ajman International Coin and Stamp Exhibition, organised by the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media from 2nd to 6th September at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel.

The strong international participation reflects the emirate’s growing position as a destination for specialised cultural and heritage events.

This year’s exhibition brings together around 85 specialised shops and 300 exhibitors representing 50 nationalities, alongside more than 50,000 coins, stamps and collectables with a combined face value exceeding AED5 million.

The event provides an international platform for collectors, experts and industry participants to exchange knowledge, build connections and explore items of significant historical and cultural value.

Visitors can discover an extensive collection of rare coins, stamps and collectables, including pieces dating back to the pre-Union era and rare items from across the Gulf region. Together, these collections offer insight into important historical milestones and reflect the social, economic and cultural development of communities across the region.

The exhibition also features participation from Arab postal institutions, including Saudi Post, Oman Post, Qatar Post, Bahrain Post, Jordan Post and Syrian Post, alongside institutions and organisations from several other countries.

Its inclusion in the Arab and International Middle East Exhibition Calendar for Coin Collectors further strengthens the event’s standing as a specialised platform attracting enthusiasts and collectors from the UAE and international markets, while supporting knowledge exchange and commercial activity within the sector.

The sixth edition will also feature a dedicated auction of rare coins and collectables, organised in collaboration with Platform X on Friday, 4 September at 8:00 PM, offering collectors an additional opportunity to explore and acquire distinctive pieces.

The exhibition is held under the official sponsorship of EtihadWE, with support from Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Al Safi Coins and Platform X, reflecting the role of public-private partnerships in supporting high-quality cultural and heritage events and expanding their reach.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said, “The sixth edition of the Ajman International Coin and Stamp Exhibition reflects our commitment to strengthening Ajman’s position as a destination for high-quality events that bring together cultural, heritage and tourism dimensions. The continued growth of the exhibition and its expanding international participation demonstrate the confidence placed in Ajman as a host for specialised events with strong regional and international appeal.”

He added, “We are developing an integrated events calendar that enriches the visitor experience, highlights Ajman’s cultural and heritage assets, and supports the emirate’s wider tourism ambitions in line with Ajman Vision 2030. Through this exhibition, we are also reinforcing the role of culture and heritage as platforms for exchange, connection and engagement across different communities and markets.”

Through events such as the Ajman International Coin and Stamp Exhibition, the Department continues to diversify the emirate’s tourism and cultural calendar while strengthening Ajman’s appeal to specialised visitor segments from around the world. Now in its sixth edition, the exhibition continues to build on the strong community of collectors, enthusiasts and specialists developed across its previous editions.