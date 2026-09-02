RTA wins global award for corporate governance best practices in 2026

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has won the 3G Excellence Award in Corporate Governance Practices 2026, presented by Cambridge IFA, in recognition of its excellence in applying global best practices in corporate governance and embedding transparency principles, accountability and sustainability across its operations and initiatives.

The achievement reinforces RTA’s leading position in adopting advanced frameworks for governance, risk management and internal control, supporting the achievement of its strategic objectives, enhancing corporate performance, and elevating the quality of services provided to customers and the community.

Faisal Al Taheri, Director of Internal Audit at RTA, said, “This award reflects RTA’s continued commitment to advancing its corporate governance framework in line with leading international standards and practices. This includes fostering a culture of integrity and transparency, strengthening the effectiveness of oversight, and applying advanced approaches to risk management and compliance, thereby ensuring sustainable performance and delivering added value to stakeholders.”

Al Taheri added, “This recognition builds on RTA’s strong track record in governance, oversight and internal audit. RTA has previously achieved the highest assessment results for corporate governance and the internal audit function among entities subject to the oversight of Dubai’s Financial Audit Authority. This reflects the level of corporate maturity RTA has attained and its ability to implement integrated and effective governance models that support its strategic direction.”

He stressed that winning the award provides further impetus for RTA to continue advancing its corporate governance practices and strengthening integration between governance, risk management, compliance and internal audit. This supports sound corporate decision-making, improves resource efficiency, and reinforces stakeholder confidence.

The achievement reflects RTA’s commitment to continuing its journey towards corporate excellence and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global model for effective government administration, innovation and sustainability through the application of governance best practices that contribute to realising the emirate’s vision and future aspirations.