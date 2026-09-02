UAE Ambassador to Colombia meets with Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Abdulla Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Colombia, met with Omar Bula Escobar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia, at the headquarters of the Ministry in Colombia.

The two sides discussed the friendship and cooperation ties between the UAE and Colombia and ways to enhance them.

Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Escobar, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Colombia.

For his part, Escobar conveyed his greetings to H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with his wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

The two sides explored ways of expanding bilateral relations in new fields, particularly in the economic, investment and trade sectors. They also discussed the completion of ratification procedures for a number of economic agreements signed between the two countries, which would contribute to providing a stable and enabling legal framework for enhancing trade and investment flows.

The two sides also discussed ways to encourage further investment flows, and diversify areas of economic cooperation. In this regard, Escobar expressed his aspiration to double the volume of bilateral trade in the coming years, affirming the Colombian government’s readiness to provide the necessary support to facilitate UAE projects and investments.

The meeting also addressed regional and international developments, including the hostile Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and several countries in the region. Escobar underscored his country’s solidarity with the UAE and affirmed its rejection of all acts that threaten the security and sovereignty of countries and the safety of its civilians, commending the UAE’s role in strengthening regional security and peace.