Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian attack on its tanker Sidr in Strait of Hormuz

RIYADH, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Iran's targeting of the Saudi tanker Sidr while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in fatalities among the crew.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the ministry said that Saudi Arabia also condemns the Iranian attacks targeting the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Kuwait, and affirms its full solidarity with the brotherly countries and its support for all measures they take to safeguard their security and sovereignty against any threat.

The ministry added that Saudi Arabia stresses the need to halt escalation and respect the security and safety of international navigation, the security of global energy supplies, the principles of good neighbourliness, the sovereignty of states, the Charter of the United Nations, and international law and norms.

Saudi Arabia calls on all parties to exercise restraint, halt escalation, respect international law, and return to negotiations and peaceful solutions, the ministry said.