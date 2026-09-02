MBRIF backs 'Enhance' with AED5.5 million financing to scale innovation in fitness technology

DUBAI, 2nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), an initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance to support the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the UAE, announced the provision of an AED5.5 million credit guarantee to ''Enhance'', a UAE-based fitness and technology scaleup.

The guarantee will support the company’s continued expansion of its technology-enabled fitness platform and the rollout of its B2B SaaS personal trainer management solutions for large-scale gym operators, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub for innovation across the health, wellness, and digital economy sectors.

Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the UAE Ministry of Finance and the Ministry's representative at MBRIF, said, “The Fund remains committed to supporting high-potential companies that drive innovation across the UAE’s priority sectors. Enhance reflects the kind of homegrown innovation that is helping shape the future of the health and wellness economy through scalable technology-driven solutions. This financing serves as a key catalyst for strengthening the foundations of a diversified, knowledge-based economy by fostering an enabling environment for promising ventures to grow, enhancing their competitiveness, and empowering them to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s long-term development journey.”

Founded in 2018, Enhance offers personalised, on-demand fitness training programmes through its web and mobile applications, connecting users with certified fitness professionals. The company has established a strong presence in the regional personal training market through a technology-enabled platform that simplifies access to training services and enhances the customer experience.

Recognising the importance of technology in scaling the personal training industry, Enhance has also developed a B2B SaaS solution tailored for large-scale gym operators. The platform is designed to support operational efficiency, improve trainer performance, strengthen retention, and unlock new revenue opportunities through more effective trainer management and data-led decision-making.

As a key part of its support for innovative companies in the UAE, MBRIF’s Guarantee Scheme plays a pivotal role in driving the country’s innovation ecosystem by providing affordable credit financing to groundbreaking companies without requiring equity transfer. This Scheme, along with the Innovation Accelerator Programme that supports innovative companies in the UAE, reflects MBRIF’s dedication to helping drive the growth of disruptive enterprises and contributing to the country’s economic diversification and sustainable development.